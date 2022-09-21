WESTCHESTER’S OPUS APPOINTS SPA DIRECTOR

Jasmine Warren is the new spa director of the Opus Hotel Spa in White Plains. She will oversee the daily operations of the brand-new luxury wellness experience, including spa menu creation, staff supervision, inventory management and maintaining cleanliness protocols.

“We are so excited to welcome Jasmine to our team as our first-ever spa director,” said Elizabeth Andrews, general manager of The Opus, Westchester.

Warren is no stranger to New York’s spa industry, as her most recent role was at Heyday Skincare in the New York City Metropolitan Area. She has also served as spa director for WTS International Inc. and as guest experience manager at Elizabeth Arden Red Door spas.

Warren has centered The Opus Spa on the goal of allowing guests to reconnect with their body, mind and spirit and focus on a deeper sense of well-being. Healing treatments will be offered to invigorate the body and return balance to the mind.

Beyond spa treatments, The Opus Spa will allow guests to enjoy steam and sauna rooms in the men’s and women’s areas, a halotherapy salt chamber and the 2,500-square-foott full-service fitness center featuring state-of-the-art equipment and Peloton cycles.

The Opus Westchester is 35 minutes from the heart of New York City and serves as a beacon of the dynamic, urban evolution of Westchester. Inspired interiors by New York-based Celano Design Studio bring a luxe residential flair, capturing the calm of a sanctuary retreat with a city soul and rich urban experience infused throughout the property. The hotel features 146 guestrooms, including 38 luxury suites.