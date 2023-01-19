WESTCHESTER NONPROFITS AWARDED GRANTS

United Way of Westchester and Putnam (UWWP) recently announced that dozens of nonprofits serving Westchester County were collectively awarded $350,000 in funding through Phase 40 of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program. These funds are in addition to the $1.5 million allocated in Emergency Food and Shelter grants at the beginning of 2022.

“With inflation being at 9%, plus a 30% increase in home heating costs and 60% of our community struggling to afford essentials such as food and diapers, we know that nonprofits are stretching every dollar to serve the needs of their clients,” said United Way CEO Tom Gabriel.

The funds were made available through the National Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) Boards to Westchester County. This program provides federal funding, which helps extend currently available services for the hungry or homeless or at risk of eviction. The United Way of Westchester and Putnam is the administrative agent of the Local EFSP Boards in Westchester and Putnam counties.