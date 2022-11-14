WESTCHESTER FIRM RECOGNIZED FOR EXCELLENCE IN ELDER LAW 13 CONSECUTIVE YEARS

Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano LLP has been selected by “U.S. News” – Best Lawyers®” for inclusion in its 2023 Best Law Firms in the fields of elder law and trusts and estates for the New York metropolitan region. This marks the 13th consecutive year that the firm, with offices in White Plains and Somers, has been recognized for its professional excellence. The firm has also attained Martindale-Hubbell’s highest rating, AV Preeminent, for superior ethical standards and legal ability.

“It’s a privilege to once again rank among the nation’s leading law practices,” said member Anthony J. Enea. “…We firmly believe that advanced planning is essential for adults of all ages and walks of life.”

The “Best Law Firm” distinction follows Enea’s recent Best Lawyers accolade, presented by The Best Lawyers of America for his dedication in protecting the rights of seniors, the disabled and their families. Enea and fellow member Sara E. Meyers were also selected by their peers for inclusion in New York Metro Super Lawyers 2022 in the fields of estate and probate and elder law, with. Enea being further recognized as a “Top 25” attorney in Westchester County. In addition, member Samantha A. Lyons, senior associate Lauren C. Enea and associate Stella King were named 2022 Super Lawyers Rising Stars.