WESTCHESTER COUNTY SENIOR HALL OF FAME GAINS ANOTHER MEMBER

Ninety-year-old Gladys Ullman, a resident of Waterstone of Westchester, has been inducted into the Westchester County Senior Hall of Fame. An attorney, and former high school teacher she joined 50 other senior citizens when she was inducted at the 40th annual Westchester County Senior Citizens Hall of Fame Awards. The virtual ceremony was led by Westchester County Executive George Latimer on Dec. 2.

Ullman, who is currently practicing law, started her career as a teacher in Mount Vernon and Ardsley schools. After retiring for 20 years, she went back and obtained her law degree. Today, she is the oldest member of the Westchester Women’s Bar Association. She is also an active member of the Scarsdale Women’s Club and the New Rochelle Bar Association.

Over the past 40 years a total of 1,300 Westchester County seniors have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Waterstone of Westchester is the latest independent living community created by EPOCH Senior Living and National Development.