WEDC CONTINUES EMPOWERING WOMEN

The Women’s Enterprise Development Center (WEDC) recently bestowed its Lillian Vernon Award upon Tamika Dunkley, founder and owner of Seasoned Delicious Foods in Ulster County. This award is given each year to a female-owned small business that has made an impact in the community.

For 25 years, WEDC in White Plains has been empowering women entrepreneurs to start and strengthen businesses by providing training, mentoring, networking, Minority and Women-Owned Business Certification assistance, and access to capital.