WCA 72ND ANNUAL FALL LEADERSHIP TO HONOR AREA NOTABLES

Michael N. Romita, president and CEO of the Westchester County Association (WCA), recently announced that the WCA will honor three of “Westchester’s most impactful, influential and visionary leaders at its 72nd annual Fall Leadership event.”

“The WCA has a long history of connecting businesses with opportunity. This year, we’re honoring these individuals who embody that principle: they’re strategic thinkers who seize opportunities, drive investment and play an essential role in strengthening economic vitality in Westchester…,” said Romita.

The event will take place on Thursday Nov. 17. from 5.30 to 8.30 p.m. at the Westchester Marriott in Tarrytown.

The honorees are:

Robert P. Weisz, president and CEO, RPW Group Inc., who will receive the Alfred B. DelBello Visionary Award for his role in changing the face of real estate in Westchester. A self-made real estate visionary, Weisz has led the transformation of former corporate monoliths into multitenant, mixed-use developments. Together with his son, Andrew Weisz, he has grown RPW from humble beginnings into the largest closely held commercial landlord in Westchester.

Anthony Viceroy, president and chief operating officer of Summit Health will receive the WCA Leadership Award for his role in attracting a major new player into Westchester’s $18 billion health care ecosystem — Summit Health. As the former CEO of Westmed Medical Group, Viceroy orchestrated the merger of these two health care leaders and now leads the joint companies’ operational strategy focusing on growth and value creation through a connected care delivery model – one of the largest health care delivery organizations in the country.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano will receive the WCA Leadership Award for achievements in digital connectivity, affordable housing initiatives, clean energy and economic development. Spano is leading Yonkers’ $4 billion revitalization efforts, the booming waterfront, new real estate developments and new businesses like Lionsgate Studios. From the Greystone and Stratus developments on the Hudson River, to the opening of Dayspring Commons, an affordable housing complex and community center, to the adoption of green building codes and investments in digital connectivity. Spano and the city of Yonkers are committed to securing a strong financial future for itself and the region.

Speakers at the event include Clounty Executive George Latimer, Michael N. Romita and Susan Fox, WCA chair and White Plains Hospital administrator. There will be a special video presentation, dinner by-the-bite and a networking reception.

Tickets are $250 members and $300 nonmembers. To reserve tickets and more information visit https://wcaleadership.onlinegalas.org.