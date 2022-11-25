Yorktown officials and local veterans recently unveiled a granite five-foot Global War on Terror Memorial in Patriot Park to commemorate Veterans Day and honor the service and sacrifices by members of the U.S. armed forces who defended the United States in ongoing international counterterrorism military campaigns since the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

Maj. Mike Sheridan said, “It’s our look back to show, from the perspective of the town, the appreciation for those who served, and all veterans.”

“Yorktown is proud of our neighbors who have defended our flag and our nation,” said Supervisor Matt Slater. “While we acknowledge their service and sacrifice today on Veterans Day, we really should celebrate them every day that we are free.”