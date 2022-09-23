WALKWAY FRIENDS WELCOME MEMBER

Yuri Cort, a Hudson Valley native with more than 20 years of experience providing strategic business development services to Fortune 500 companies, including Microsoft and McKesson, has joined the Friends of the Walkway’s all-volunteer Board of Directors.

Throughout his career, Cort has held a variety of senior leadership roles in health care, technology, marketing and operations. He currently has national responsibilities at Microsoft helping clients maximize their investment within the Azure Cloud environment and has previously served as director of business development at NTT (formerly DELL) and vice president at Leidos Health.

“…I have long loved venturing into the park as a guest and can’t wait to have a more hands-on role in shaping the future of the Walkway,” he said.

“Yuri is a dynamic strategic leader who joins our organization as we approach a new chapter in our history,” said Diane Haight, interim executive director, Friends of the Walkway. “His global experience, deep expertise, and passion for the Hudson Valley will make him an invaluable part of our team.”

Cort is an alumnus of the University of Maryland at College Park and The New School University in New York City. He currently resides with his family in Westchester County.

Supported by a diverse coalition of members, donors and corporate sponsors, the Friends of the Walkway organization is responsible for raising funds to enhance the Walkway experience, support capital improvements and deliver innovative events that engage Hudson Valley residents and visitors that contribute to the vitality of the region.

Connecting the city of Poughkeepsie and the Hamlet of Highland in the Hudson Valley region of New York state, Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park is a renowned tourism and recreation destination visited by more than 620,000 people each year. Standing 212 feet above the river’s surface and more than 6,700 feet (1.28 miles) long, the Walkway is the longest elevated pedestrian bridge in the world. The park provides unique access to the Hudson River’s breathtaking landscape for pedestrians, hikers, joggers, bicyclists and people with disabilities. The park is open daily from 7 a.m. until sunset, weather permitting. For more information, visit walkway.org.