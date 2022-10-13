WALKING TO END ALZHEIMER’S

More than 100 employees, residents and families of residents in The Osborn’s HOPE Center for Memory Care were present at the facility’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s disease on its senior living community campus in Rye. The event was sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association-Westchester/Putnam Chapter and The Osborn with the goal to raise awareness and demonstrate a show of support for seniors by staff and other seniors. It also was held in recognition of October 2022, Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.