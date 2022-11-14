VISIT AN ARTIST’S STUDIO

The Orange County Arts Council (OCAC) in Goshen, New York, presents a virtual Artist Studio Visit with interdisciplinary artist Jill Enfield on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 5 p.m. Tickets are free for members; $10 suggested donation for nonmembers. Registration is mandatory. Visit ocartscouncil.org to register. An email with the event link and password to login will be forwarded to those who register for the event.

Enfield is a fine art photographer, educator, curator and author and has been teaching photography for many years with a concentration on historical techniques and alternative processes. Her three books include step-by-step instructions on a variety of techniques.

Enfield’s work has been chosen for book covers and magazines and her podcasts and videos are on YouTube and the internet. She has shown her work throughout the United States and Europe, and has been teaching at Parsons The New School of Design since the late 1980s and at many workshops throughout the world. Her fine art images can be seen in many museums around the world as well as in private collections.