UNITED WAY’S NEW BOARD CHAIRMAN

The torch was passed at the November Board meeting of the United Way of Westchester and Putnam as William M. Mooney III, took the helm of the Board of Directors as chairman. He is the second generation of the Mooney family to serve on the United Way Board of Directors and as its chairman. His father, William M. Mooney Jr., was the chair of the Board of Directors from 1990-1992. Mooney succeeds Bud Hammer, general manager of Atlantic Westchester, who served as board chairman for the past two years.

Mooney, a Yonkers resident, is senior vice president, group director at Signature Bank. Previously, he served as the director of the Westchester County Office of Economic Development, Industrial Development Agency and Local Development Corp. where he facilitated over $1.5 billion in financing, including over $500 million in tax-exempt financing for nonprofits, hospitals and higher education.

Joining Mooney on the executive committee of United Way’s Board of Directors are Walter Hosp, CEO, ZenRE Holdings LLC, vice chair, finance and treasurer; Aleida M. Frederico, formerly from TD Bank as secretary and vice chair for diversity, equity and inclusion; Michelle A. Nicholas, senior vice president, chief diversity officer and director of community development, PCSB Bank as vice chair for diversity, equity and inclusion; Najla T. Husseini, director of DEI Global Partnerships, Regeneron, and Joshua Kimerling, partner and chair of Litigation, Cuddy & Feder LLP, as vice chairs of community impact and marketing; Bernadette Schopfer, CPA, partner and director of taxation, Maier Markey & Justic LLP as vice chair of resource development; Marj Ciucci, CLTTC, partner, Lawley Insurance as vice chair of administration; and Bud Hammer, general manager, Atlantic Westchester Inc. as past chair of the board and vice chair for mominating.