TRIAL ATTORNEY NAMED ONE OF IRISH LEGAL

Trial attorney Stephen Fogerty of FLB Law in Westport, Connecticut, has been named one of the Irish Legal 100 for 2022 by the Irish Voice, an Irish American newspaper.

“I am especially proud of my Irish roots,” said Fogerty. “Being recognized alongside esteemed Irish members of the bar and judiciary is an honor.”

A proud “son” of counties Tipperary and Sligo, Fogerty has practiced law for more than 35 years. He has represented hundreds of clients before judges and juries in every court in Connecticut and successfully argued appeals in the Connecticut Appellate and Supreme Courts and the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Fogerty is rated AV Preeminent® by Martindale-Hubbell and has been named to Connecticut Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers in America. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Catholic University and his Juris Doctorate from Fordham University School of Law.

The Irish Legal 100, founded in 2008 by the Irish Voice newspaper, is an annual compilation of the most distinguished legal professionals in the United States who share one common bond: pride in their Irish roots.

FLB Law, is a full-service law firm whose attorneys primarily represent businesses and individuals throughout Fairfield County, while its hospitality practice helps national restaurant groups expand throughout the U.S. FLB Law supports small businesses and nonprofits through its philanthropic program, Accelerate.