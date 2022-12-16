Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus and Legislator Kevin Hines participated in Farmside Acres’ annual “Trees for Troops” donation drive on Tuesday morning in Cornwall-on-Hudson.

“For nearly two decades, the Trees for Troops program has ensured our servicemen and women enjoy the spirit of the holiday season, no matter where they are stationed,” Neuhaus said. “This event brings the community together and is a wonderful way to provide some holiday cheer. We are all appreciative of the sacrifice of these brave members of our military and hope this small gesture shows that.”

The trees will go to families at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, which is the largest military installation in the world with nearly 50,000 active-duty members.

Since 2009, Farmside Acres has collected more than 10,000 trees for the Trees for Troops program, which brings farm-grown Christmas trees to U.S. troops and families at military bases in the U.S. and overseas. Farmside Acres is one of the country’s top Trees for Troops donors.

Trees for Troops provides farm-grown Christmas Trees to United States armed forces members in all branches of the military and their families, through donations, sponsorships, grants, and the work of many volunteers. Since 2004 when the program was launched, FedEx has shipped more than 250,000 real Christmas trees to service members and their families in every branch of the military on approximately 75 bases in 17, countries at no charge.

“We are grateful that County Executive Neuhaus and Legislator Hines have taken such an interest in Trees for Troops and our family farm,” said Bob Nannini, owner of Farmside Acres.