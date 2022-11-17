THE NEXT GENERATION OF U.S. NAVAL AVIATION WARFIGHTERS

A Croton-on-Hudson, New York, native is serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. alongside naval aviators who learn the skills they need to fly missions around the world. Maj. Brendan O’Donnell, a 2007 Croton Harmon High School graduate, joined the Marines Corps 11 years ago. “I grew up in the shadow of 9/11, and I wanted to fight back,” said O’Donnell. “That’s why I joined the military.”

O’Donnell serves as a transition pilot with Training Squadron 21, a strike jet training squadron, located at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas.

The air training program focuses on the increased complexity of today’s aircraft. After successfully completing the rigorous program, naval aviators earn their coveted “Wings of Gold.”

Navy aircraft carriers are designed for a 50-year service life. When the air wing is embarked, the ship carries more than 70 attack fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft, all of which take off from and land aboard the carrier at sea. With more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard, the aircraft carrier is a self-contained mobile airport.

“The aircraft carrier is our U.S. Navy’s centerpiece, our flagship, and a constant reminder to the rest of the world of our enduring maritime presence and influence,” said Rear Adm. James P. Downey, USN, program executive officer (PEO) Aircraft Carriers.

Serving in the Department of Defense means O’Donnell is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.