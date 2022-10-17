THE ARC RAISES OVER QUARTER MILLION

The Arc Westchester Foundation, which is dedicated to increasing public awareness and raising financial resources to support The Arc Westchester’s programs and services for children, teens and adults with developmental disabilities, recently hosted its 22nd annual Golfing for Kids Outing and Tennis Mixer at Knollwood Country Club in Elmsford, New York. Participants in the golf, tennis and dinner segments raised more than $300,000 to benefit children with autism, Down syndrome and other developmental disabilities supported by The Arc Westchester’s Children’s School for Early Development (Children’s School). Since its inception, Golfing for Kids has raised more than $3 million for the Children’s School.

Polly and Ric Peace and the Country Children’s Center (CCC) were awarded the Community Partner Award for their longstanding partnership with the Children’s School and shared commitment to supporting children with developmental disabilities and their families.

Founded in 1967, CCC is an independent, 501(c)(3) licensed day care center, providing affordable childcare to all families through a substantial scholarship program. Executive Director Polly Peace strongly believes in offering every child the opportunity to experience an environment that is safe and nurturing, with an academic basis of educational fun. Her commitment to quality daycare and her desire to create innovative program sites has been a team effort with her husband, Ric.

The Arc Westchester’s Children’s School partnership with Ric and Polly began in 1998 when the CCC opened its first site with an inclusion curriculum for children with developmental disabilities. This innovative model has made a difference in the educational and developmental trajectory of many children. By providing a special education preschool program at a critical period of their development, the students have been able to achieve a level of learning and academic success that would not have been possible without their participation in the inclusion program.

The Arc Westchester, founded in 1949, is the largest agency of its kind in Westchester County and a leader in supporting children, teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including individuals on the autism spectrum and their families. The organization’s 850 employees provide more than 2,000 individuals throughout the county with a broad range of innovative and effective programs and services designed to foster independence, productivity and participation in community life.