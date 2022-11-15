STAMFORD RESIDENT WINS BANK’S $AVINGS ACCOUNT DRAWING

First County Bank awarded Nancy James of Stamford $1,000. She is the latest winner of the FirstPrize $avings account drawing. Mirella Martina, is the branch manager at the north Stamford branch, at which James banks.

The FirstPrize $avings account, is a savings account with a cash prize drawing element to promote personal savings. With each eligible deposit of $25 or more, the account holder earns an entry into a drawing for a $1,000 prize. The drawing occurs four times a year, with one winner per quarter. The $1,000 prize is deposited directly into the winner’s FirstPrize $avings account, making the money available immediately. The FirstPrize $avings account is one of many personal banking accounts that can be opened online.