SPECIAL HOLIDAY NUTCRACKER DREAM

Starting Friday, Dec. 23, Nutcracker Dream, an interpretation of the beloved holiday classic inspired by the work of Marius Petipa and Rudolf Nureyev, will be presented by choreographer Carole Alexis and performed by Westchester’s ballet company Carole Alexis Ballet Theatre / Ballet des Amériques. Alexis’ interest in creating Nutcracker Dream is to bring families and friends together around the essence of what the story represents, namely the balance between Marie’s childhood playfulness and her coming of age in the midst of her own circle of family and friends.

Professional dancers from the company perform the featured roles of the ballet, while additional roles include young dancers from across the area.

Event producer and former White Plains BID Executive Director Brittany Brandwein said, “Carole Alexis Ballet Theatre/ Ballet des Amériques has brought quality artistry and worldly experience to downtown White Plains, a city ripe for the flourishing of cultural attractions. Events such as these bring vibrancy to our main streets and something desirable for the influx of residents in the area.”

General admission tickets are $30, with children 10 years and under at $20. There are also tickets at $75 for the evening that include an opening night reception with light bites at Hudson Grille at street level below the show.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.balletdesameriques.company/tickets.