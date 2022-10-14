SCOREBOARD UNVEILED

Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh held a dedication ceremony for the campus’s new baseball and softball field scoreboard Sunday, Sept. 25, during the college’s annual Alumni Reunion Weekend.

The unveiling brought the Mount community together to honor and thank the donors for their commitment, support and leadership in making the scoreboard a fully donor-funded project. The college highlighted the Huvane and Hayes families, whose sons, Tom Huvane Jr. ’19 and Ryan Hayes ’18, played for the Mount’s baseball team.

In addition to the Huvane and Hayes families, the college thanked Beer World for its in-kind donation as well as GRP and Associates, specifically, Jay Paige ‘14 for his time, equipment and help.

“A Catholic education is more than just the education in the classroom; it’s also your body and your soul,” said Tom Huvane Sr. “…We learn about competition, we learn about teamwork, we learn how to lose with humility, we learn how to win with confidence, and these are all life lessons that we can learn right here on this field….”

The scoreboard will allow visitors to the Mount’s baseball/softball complex to see a display of the score and inning for each game on campus. The scoreboard also offers a reminder of the impact that athletics has made on Mount Saint Mary College.

