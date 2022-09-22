RETIREMENT COMMUNITY AT COLLEGE NAMES MARKETING DIRECTOR 

Broadview at Purchase College in Purchase, New York, announced the promotion of Amy Post to marketing director. Broadview is the university-based retirement community currently under construction on the Purchase College, SUNY campus. To date, Broadview has secured deposits for 92% of the 220 apartment homes and villa residences.

In this new role, Post’s responsibilities will include managing the sales and marketing teams, executing advertising and public relations campaigns, and securing final deposits to bring the community from 92% reserved to 100%.

“I was inspired to begin a career in senior living 20 years ago because of my close relationship with my ….”said Post.

Her efforts to date have successfully secured deposits for more than 36% of the reserved residences at Broadview, a year ahead of the community’s expected completion in late summer 2023. Post has deep experience in senior living. Before Broadview, she worked for The Knolls in Valhalla, New York.

“We are thrilled that Amy is the first of many promotion announcements to come,” said Elizabeth Robertson, president of the Board of Directors for Purchase Senior Learning Community. “We are embarking on a one-of-a-kind community in the Westchester area and it has been a priority to ensure our team has the experience, dedication, and passion to bring this community to life.”

Broadview is being co-developed by Senior Care Development LLC and LCS Development LLC, and will be operated by Life Care Services®. LCS has over 50 years of senior living and housing experience and manages more than 140 senior living communities nationwide. It has been rated best in customer satisfaction with independent senior living communities three years in a row by J.D. Power.

Also, Broadview is one of only 10 communities in New York to receive a Platinum Credential from SAGECare, one of the country’s oldest and largest nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving the lives of LGBTQ+ seniors. The Platinum Credential is the highest-level credential that can be achieved.