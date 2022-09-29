RENAISSANCE FAIRE ENJOYS RECORD SEASON

Celebrating its 45th year in, New York, Renaissance Faire attracted drawing record crowds to its 65-acre “kingdom” in Orange County’s Sterling Forest. The Faire celebrates 16th century life and times, including a tribute to Great Britain’s medieval Queen Elizabeth I. Ironically, this year’s Faire took place as the world said farewell to the Commonwealth’s longest reigning monarch Elizabeth II, who died Sept. 8. The Faire features more than 100 artisans with unique offerings and a variety of food vendors., as well as activities for children and will continue each weekend through Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., rain or shine.