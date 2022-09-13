REMEMBERING PLAYWRIGHT BILL C. DAVIS

Sex, crimes and lies right in the Litchfield Hills!

Merryall Center in New Milford will be paying tribute to playwright Bill C. Davis, best known for his celebrated work “Mass Appeal” with a reading of “The Sex King” featuring Jack Gilpin and Bethany Watson on Sept. 10 at 8 p.m.

Davis was inspired by a true story he came across in The Hartford Courant…about a man on trial for running a multimillion-dollar prostitution ring for over two decades. An escort service or a pimp…that was the question.

During the trial, the accused agrees to be interviewed by a young female journalist, in search of a career-making story. “My play is all about how these two people change each other’s views of the world and themselves,” Davis explained before the play debuted.

Director Dean Gray, Merryall’s executive director and a prolific playwright himself, said , “We thought it was important to stage the work because it is so reflective of what is happening today, socially and politically …to quote Davis ‘It’s about a man who emerges as a confounding iconoclast, liberated pacifist, activist, family man and romantic’…join us on the 10th and judge for yourself,” said Gray.

The Merryall Center is a nonprofit organization located at 8 Chapel Hill Road. For more information about the organization, including upcoming events, memberships, discounts and pricing, visit merryallcenter.org.