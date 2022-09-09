REMEMBERING 9/11

In honor of those whose lives were lost or forever changed by the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, Volunteer New York! and Westchester County Executive George Latimer have joined to present, along with support from Major Sponsor Robison Oil, the 12th annual “9/11: Serve + Remember” regionwide day of service Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11.

Latimer said: “Each year, Volunteer New York! takes to heart the notion that we must use this day of sorrow as motivation to better our collective tomorrows. We are once again honored to partner with this great organization as we serve and remember – and encourage all Westchester residents to do the same.”

Local students and families are encouraged to participate this 9/11 Day and volunteer together as a way to instill a deeper connection to service and the significance of 9/11 for those born after 2001.

“The more years that pass, the more imperative it is we work even harder to rekindle the spirit of unity and service that arose in the aftermath of the tragic attacks of Sept. 11. It’s a day of tribute to those we lost and the countless sacrifices made,” said Volunteer New York! Executive Director Jeanette Gisbert.

Online registration is now open for individuals, groups, schools and families at serveandremember.org to sign up for one of over 25 family-friendly #911Day volunteer opportunities. Advanced registration is required to participate.

Since becoming a National Day of Service, 9/11 Day has grown into the United States’ largest day of charitable service. The positive legacy that we create together on 9/11 Day can be passed down for generations upon generations to come.

The core mission of Volunteer New York! is to inspire, mobilize and equip individuals and groups to take positive action to address pressing challenges, support nonprofits and improve the quality of life in Westchester, Rockland, and Putnam. For more than 70 years, the organization has encouraged adults to serve, youth to build character, families to bond, young professionals to lead, mature adults to share their wisdom and businesses to engage through volunteerism.