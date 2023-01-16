REHABILITATION CENTER HONORS A DEDICATED EMPLOYEE

Vincent Zucchetto, social worker at Cabrini of Westchester, was presented with the 2022 Employee of Distinction Award from LeadingAge New York, part of a national association of 5,500 not-for-profit organizations. Zucchetto accepted the award on Dec. 17 at a celebration held in his honor. The award is given to employees who excel in their profession and who have served with distinction and made significant contributions to the betterment of services for the aged and infirmed.

Sandi Schreier, director of social services spoke about Zucchetto’s dedication, professionalism and willingness to learn new skills that will help Cabrini’s residents.

Patricia Krasnausky, president and CEO of Cabrini of Westchester said she “could not think of anyone more deserving of this honor.”

Cabrini of Westchester is a not-for-profit Catholic ministry sponsored by the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and is dedicated to caring for people of all faiths through programs and services, which promote independence, dignity and well-being. Cabrini of Westchester offers short-term rehabilitation, sub-acute care, respite care, skilled nursing care, palliative care, Alzheimer’s and dementia care, pastoral care and home care throughout Westchester County and the Bronx.