REGIONAL DIRECTOR, WATER PROTECTION

David P. Ansel, an environmentalist and corporate attorney, has joined Save the Sound as its regional director of water protection. In his new role, Ansel, based out of the Sound’s Larchmont office, will lead the organization’s Soundwide healthy waters initiatives, working with the water-quality team to restore rivers, lakes and harbors in the Long Island Sound watershed. Also, he will guide Save the Sound’s extensive bi-state, science-based watchdog, pollution testing and solutions programs; work with the legal team to ensure strengthen and enforce laws to protect the Sound and the rivers that feed it; translate science into advocacy and results; and develop interactive, public-friendly communications products. As Save the Sound’s New York spokesperson, political liaison and community engagement, Ansel will lead on issues of water quality.

He began his career as a clerk in the Environmental Civil Enforcement Division of the Massachusetts Attorney General’s office before moving into corporate law. During a 30-year career at the law firms Thacher Proffitt & Wood and Loeb & Loeb, Ansel focused on middle-market private equity transactions, co-investments, corporate finance, governance and general corporate and transactional matters.

In addition, Ansel has served on the Sub-Committee for Environmental Law of the New York City Bar Association, the Board of Riverkeeper, and as a trustee at Waterkeeper Alliance. He currently sits on the Board of the Westchester Land Trust. A native of greater New Haven now living in Harrison, New York, he has spent most of his life on, in, or near Long Island Sound, which fostered his passion for Save the Sound’s mission.

“…We’re at a critical tipping point. The work that Save the Sound does in Long Island Sound and the entire region has not only a local impact but is also part of a global solution,” he said.