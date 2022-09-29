RECORD-SETTING GOLF OUTING

United Way Westchester and Putnam (UWWP) in White Plains hosted its annual Day of Golf presented by Liberty Mutual Insurance at Scarsdale Golf Club on Monday, Sept. 12. It was record-setting as it was UWWP’s third-straight sold-out Day of Golf, and an opportunity to recognize the philanthropic commitment and community leadership of Joseph D. Roberto.

Born and raised in Westchester, Roberto has been a long-time advocate for the community and a champion of the nonprofit sector. A Mount Vernon native, Roberto’s professional banking career spans almost 50 years in various financial management and executive positions for other financial institutions. Currently, he is chairman, president and CEO of PCSB Bank, a $2 billion commercial bank headquartered in Westchester County, a position he has held since 2012. Roberto began his career at Yonkers Savings and Loan Association and served as a chief financial officer until its sale in 2002.

“The number of households that live in poverty or paycheck to paycheck, in what is nationally known to be a wealthy community, is startling,” Roberto said.

“Special thanks to everyone who came out, supported us or helped put this event together,” said Bud Hammer, UWWP board chairman and president of Atlantic Westchester.

The funds from the event will support UWWP programs.

“At United Way, we believe that we are stronger together,” said Director Tom Gabriel. “It is only by being united that we can change the world for the better. We thank you for being a part of these efforts by your presence at the Day of Golf.”