RECONNECTING WITH TECH 

The Westchester Library System (WLS) digital equity initiative Reconnect with Tech includes targeted technology support for individuals returning to the community after incarceration. WLS is collaborating with The STEM Alliance to offer Wi-Fi-enabled Chromebooks with one-year Wi-Fi subscription to returning citizens who successfully complete a 15-hour digital skills training workshop and an introduction to library resources. Participants who are seeking to enhance their skills to become engaged, informed and productive citizens are identified through the Westchester County Department of Corrections and other reentry service providers.

This project is made possible with a $250,000 two-year Digital Inclusion Innovation Grant from the New York Digital Inclusion Fund supported by Schmidt Futures, a philanthropic initiative founded by Eric and Wendy Schmidt, to address the digital equity gap for Westchester’s reentry population.

“…The digital divide in our community is real – the pandemic highlighted the gap especially among our most vulnerable populations,” said Terry Kirchner, WLS executive director. “Digital skills are critical for navigating basic everyday activities from banking to job searching or finding a place to live. Building those skills is an important first step in successful reentry.”

It is through partnerships with the member libraries, governmental agencies, service organizations, community members, Westchester County and others that WLS can assist with their efforts.