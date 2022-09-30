RECENT PROMOTIONS AT CM&G

Carter Morse & Goodrich (CMG), a boutique M&A advisory firm that specializes in representing founder-led and family-held businesses valued between $20 million and $200 million, announced the promotions of Geoffrey Bradley to vice president, and Emmett Iheagwara and Nick Sciortino to associates.

“Emmett and Nick, who started as analysts in 2020, have played an integral role in CMG’s success over the last two years. Their promotions came from the incredible value they have added to several client outcomes. Geoff has utilized his deep QoE experience to help our clients with today’s extreme buyer due-diligence process,” said Michael Carter, managing partner. He added, “These promotions speak to the growth opportunities within the firm for employees that strengthen our firm’s extraordinary culture. I fully expect all three to continue driving CMG forward for years to come.”