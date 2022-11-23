REALTOR® FOUNDATION PRESENTS DONATION

The Hudson Gateway Realtor® Foundation, the charitable arm of the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors®, recently presented a check for $1,000 to 914 Cares, a nonprofit organization, based in White Plains, serving all of Westchester County dedicated to helping families in need reduce financial stress, meet practical needs and foster respect by providing clothing for infants through adults, diapers and supplies for babies, hygiene products and children’s books.

914 Cares donates basic essentials to more than 6,000 Westchester families each year. Despite being known as one of the wealthiest places in the nation, almost 40% of babies a Westchester are born to families on Medicaid, and 28% of children in grades K through 6 receive free and reduced-cost lunches. Nearly 3,000 children have experienced homelessness, and 40% of Westchester children under age 6 live in families where working parents cannot meet basic needs.

“Our Hygiene Bank was started during Covid to meet the basic personal care needs of Westchester children and teens. Requests for these kinds of products from our community partners have only increased since then, and we are so appreciative of the Foundation’s generosity in helping us to stock our inventory,” said Jessica Reinmann, CEO, 914 Cares.

Since 2014, the Hudson Gateway Realtor Foundation has donated thousands of dollars to charities and nonprofits throughout Hudson Valley.