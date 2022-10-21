REAL ESTATE FIRM RAISES MILLIONS FOR CANCER RESEARCH

After a successful Ride + Walk benefiting cancer research last month in Norwalk, which raised $150,000 and counting, the William Raveis Charitable Fund (WRCF) continues its fundraising campaign online, through raffle tickets and several local office and regional events in the Northeast. The proceeds benefit two of the most innovative cancer organizations in the country: Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, both of which are committed to developing tomorrow’s cures through cutting-edge research.

In Connecticut, the various William Raveis offices have organized events of which 100% of ticket sales go to the WRCF.

The WR offices are selling $10 raffle tickets through Nov. 30 for a chance to win the grand prize of a trip to the award-winning One+Only Palmilla in Los Cabos, Mexico, valued at $9,500. fundraising continues through November 30.

“We appreciate everyone working together to make the annual Ride + Walk one of the most successful and most inspiring cancer fundraising events,” said Meghan Raveis, director of the WRCF. “Every year we are humbled and inspired by our Raveis community, all of whom are dedicated to making a direct impact in cancer fundraising.”

The WRCF has raised more than $3.5 million for Damon Runyon over its eight-year collaboration, funding 24 scientists who are researching 11 different types of cancer at 10 different institutions in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York.