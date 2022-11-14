RAISING CHILDREN OF OUTSTANDING CHARACTER

On Sunday, Nov. 20, at 11:15 a.m. Christ Church Greenwich Parish Hall,2 54 E. Putnam Ave., Greenwich, will present in-person or livestreama conversation with two leaders in children’s education: Adam Rohdie, head of school at Greenwich Country Day School, and Molly King, head of school at Greenwich Academy.

These two leaders in children’s education have much to offer parents and grandparents who are striving to raise healthy, balanced, successful children in these unprecedented times.

King has led numerous transformative programmatic advancements and campus development projects. Under her leadership, GA’s STEM program has become a national model. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in American history from Bowdoin College and an EdM in administration, planning and social policy from the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

Prior to joining Greenwich Academy, King spent seven years as the director of admission for St. Mark’s School in Southborough, Massachusetts and five years at Fay School. Earlier in her professional career she taught and coached at Taft School and Greenwich Country Day School, and at the International School of Brussels.

In addition to being the Head of School, Rohdie teaches one section of 8th grade American history and coaches one of the boys’ basketball teams. He is a graduate of Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut, and received his master’s degree from Stanford University in Palo Alto.

Over the past 18 years while working in Connecticut, Rohdie has served as the president of the Fairchester Heads Association and has been a member of several professional organizations.