The Equus Foundation, located in Westport, Connecticut, renewed its commitment to provide financial support where needed mostly through its awarding of over $300,000 in grants to 149 charities and educational institutions dedicated to protecting America’s horses from peril and strengthening the bond between horses and people.

Transparency Grants, awarded by Equus range from $500 to $5,000 to charities that earned the Equus Foundation Guardian Seal of Transparency by completing the Equus Foundation’s comprehensive and unique verification process.

In addition, over 620 individual riders in need, scholastic riding programs, pony clubs, equestrian camp programs and equine charities received new and gently used riding apparel through the Rider’s Closet, an Equus Foundation program.

“Most horses will have multiple homes during their lifetimes, but each time the career of a horse comes to an end, they are only one unlucky step away from abuse, neglect and slaughter – even champions of the racetrack and the show ring. It is only through engaging passionate supporters and collaboration that we are able to identify and invest in effective programs that are finding homes for at-risk horses and horses in transition, providing a safe haven for aged horses and increasing opportunities for more people to benefit from the magic and power of horses,” said Lynn Coakley, Equus foundation president.