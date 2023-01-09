PROMOTIONS AT BRIDGEPORT FIRM

Thomas S. Lambert has been promoted to member and Lauren C. Davies to counsel at Pullman & Comley LLC in Bridgeport. Both serve in the law firm’s litigation and trusts and estates practices.

Lambert represents businesses, individuals, fiduciaries and municipalities in all stages of litigation in state and federal courts as well as Connecticut’s Probate Courts. He joined Pullman & Comley in 2019 as an associate. Currently, he is presidential fellow of the Connecticut Bar Association and was recently named to The Best Lawyers in America “Ones to Watch” list in three separate litigation areas for the third consecutive year. He has also been listed as a Super Lawyers “Connecticut Rising Star” since 2018.

He started his legal career serving as a summer clerk in the Fairfield Probate Court in college and an intern for U.S. Magistrate Judge William Garfinkel in the United States District Court while in law school. He now serves as chair of the Civil Litigation Committee of the Fairfield County Bar Association — where he was elected to the board of directors — and was recently elected to the Fairfield Representative Town Meeting. He received his Juris Doctorate in 2013 from Wake Forest University School of Law and his Bachelor of Arts degree, magna cum laude, from Pepperdine University in 2010.

Davies has distinguished herself building her practice by focusing on the preservation of wealth for families, estate planning, trust and estate administration and succession planning. She joined Pullman & Comley in 2018 as an associate. In addition to her experience in estate planning and estate administration, Lauren has broad experience in civil litigation, federal practice, arbitration and real estate.

She received her Juris Doctorate from the University of Connecticut School of Law in 2005 and her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 2002.