PROMOTION AT CREDIT UNION

Hudson Valley Credit Union (HVCU) in Poughkeepsie has promoted Rachel Braun to assistant vice president of collections. She brings nearly 15 years of experience in financial services to her new role.

After starting her career at HVCU in 2008 as an assistant teller team leader, Braun held roles with increasing responsibility in retail branches, real estate and most recently in the collections department serving as collections manager. Her industry involvement includes volunteer positions with the New York Credit Union Association’s Catskill-Hudson District chapter and frequent participation in legislative action conferences and events. She received her Master of Business Administration degree in organizational leadership from Ashford University and a Bachelor of Arts in international relations and Asian studies degree from the State University of New York at New Paltz.

Active in ther local community, Braun was recognized as a 40 Under 40 Mover and Shaker by the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce in 2020 and as an Orange County Rising Star in 2015. She is a graduate of the 2019 Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress Fellows Program.

With over $6.5 Billion in assets, Hudson Valley Credit Union has been a community partner in the region for more than 50 years serving individuals and businesses in Albany, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Orange, Putnam, Rensselaer, Rockland, Saratoga, Schenectady, Ulster and Westchester counties with a wide variety of financial services.