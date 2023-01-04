PROMINENT LEGAL COMMUNITY MEMBERS JOIN LAW SCHOOL BOARD

Three new members have joined The Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University Board of Visitors. They include Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. “Mimi” Rocah and two Haub Law alumni, Caesar Lopez ’12, and Felipe Paez ’96.

“Our Board of Visitors is comprised of thought leaders in the legal community who serve as reliable advisors to and advocates for the law school community,” said Dean Horace E. Anderson Jr. “At Haub Law, we strive to reflect our current student body, our alumni, and the ever-changing legal climate through our Board of Visitors members. Each of our new members brings tremendous value to our Haub Law community – a broad range of expertise, diversity in the legal field and a commitment to furthering the best interests of our law school….”

Rocah, the Westchester County district attorney, leads the largest prosecutorial agency in the state of New York outside New York City. Before winning her election as Westchester DA in November 2020, Rocah was the Elisabeth Haub School of Law Distinguished Fellow in Criminal Justice, a legal analyst for MSNBC and NBC News, and an assistant U.S. attorney for the Department of Justice in the Southern District of New York for 16½ years.

Prior to her career as a federal prosecutor, Rocah clerked for several judges and was also a litigation associate at the law firm Cravath, Swaine and Moore, and a paralegal at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. A native of Chicago, Illinois, Rocah is a graduate of Harvard University and New York University School of Law. She is also an alum of the nationally acclaimed NYC Urban Fellows Program.

Lopez is the chief administrative officer and general counsel for the Orlando City Soccer Club of Major League Soccer, Orlando Pride of the National Women’s Soccer League and Exploria Stadium. In his role, he oversees all legal and business affairs, strategic projects, human resources, facilities and operations, administration and external/government affairs. Lopez is an Orlando native and in 2022, he was selected to serve as the Chairman-Elect of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission after his work on the 2022 FIFA World Cup Host Committee bid. He has deep ties to the Haub Law community and for years, he has been active as an elected member of the Haub Law Alumni Board. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Connecticut.

Paez is global lead counsel at Ernst & Young (EY) where he is the partner/principal leading Global Data Protection.

Paez has broad global experience advising strategic leaders and leading legal and risk management teams in highly complex government and corporate organizations. Prior to joining EY, Paez spent nearly 8 years at General Electric and previously spent 4four years at Dell, as Chief Investigations Counsel and then as Director, Federal and Public Sector Compliance.

Paez received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Michigan and his Juris Doctorate from the Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University, with Certificates in International Law and Environmental Law, graduating in 1996. Paez also served as a Colonel in the US Marine Corps Reserves.