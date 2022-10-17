PORTRAIT MEMORIALIZES JUDGE

The Yorktown Justice Court recently unveiled a new portrait of a longtime, well-respected town justice that will hang in the main courtroom of the Yorktown Justice Court. The portrait honors the memory of the late Andrew W. Tully Jr. who served Yorktown as a town justice from 1976 until 1990. He died in Sleepy Hollow in 2016 at the age of 75.

“Judge Tully was known for his fairness, honor and humility,” said Yorktown Town Justice Gary J. Raniolo, who commissioned the project. “For 15 years, Judge Tully gave everyone who appeared before him the highest levels of jurisprudence and professionalism.”

A Yorktown resident for more than 40 years, Tully worked with many local organizations and civic groups. Besides his work as a town justice, Tully dedicated most of his law career to representing people injured in construction accidents and other negligence-related incidents.

“Judge Tully served Yorktown in so many ways. His service stands as an example for all of us who work to elevate our community,” said Supervisor Matt Slater. “This new portrait will serve as a tribute to Judge Tully’s community spirit.”

The portrait bearing Tully’s image will hang in the main courtroom of the building that he helped design though he left the position before the building opened.

The portrait was created by former Somers resident and artist Nicholas Valerio.