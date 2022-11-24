PEDIATRIC AND ADULT CONGENITAL CARDIAC SURGERY CHIEF NAMED

Sameh Said, MBBCh, M.D., FACC, FACS, has been appointed chief of pediatric and adult congenital cardiac surgery, within the department of surgery, for Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital and Westchester Medical Center, both members of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth) and serve as comprehensive heart care centers under the banner of the WMCHealth Heart & Vascular Institute, where patients have access to some of the nation’s leading physicians and researchers in cardiology, cardiovascular surgery, cardiothoracic surgery and pediatric cardiovascular services.

Said specializes in the repair of congenital heart defects in children, including complex abnormalities. He is at the forefront nationally of employing a minimally invasive approach to heart surgery, avoiding mid-sternal injury, whenever possible.

Board certified in general surgery, thoracic surgery and congenital cardiac surgery, Said is a member of many prominent national and international cardiac and thoracic surgical societies. He also is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and the American College of Cardiology.

Prior to his arrival at WMCHealth, Said served patients at Masonic Children’s Hospital of the University of Minnesota and at the Mayo Clinic and its Mayo Eugenio Litta Children’s Hospital, where he served as both a pediatric and adult cardiac surgeon. Said earned his medical degree in 1998 from Faculty of Medicine, Alexandria University, Egypt, followed by an internship and initial cardiothoracic surgical training at the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, Alexandria University, Egypt. He sought additional training and completed a second fellowship in pediatric congenital cardiac surgery at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford.

Said has published more than 200 peer-reviewed manuscripts and scientific presentations, 24 book chapters, and sits on the editorial Board for the World Journal of Pediatric and Congenital Heart Surgery. He also is an associate editor for Frontiers in Pediatric Cardiology and is an established educator who has created several video presentations sharing advancements in surgical techniques.