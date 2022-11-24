PEACE POSTER CONTEST WINNERS

Elsa Thorez from The French-American School, Emma Sapperstein from Hommocks Middle School, Nina Heery from Rye Neck Middle School and Estelle Puong from Saints John & Paul School, have taken the first step to becoming internationally recognized artists by winning the Larchmont Mamaroneck Lions local competition in the Lions International Peace Poster Contest.

The following runners-up received honorable mention: Marina Leifert and Mathilde Auguste from The French American School, Evan Hammer and Abby Andrews from Rye Neck Middle School and Amelie Oddo and Nganji Bardoux-Chesneau from Saints John & Paul School.

Prizes for winners and runners up were provided by Paul Mahoney from Circle 7 Framing in Larchmont and Jennifer Gomes of One River School in Larchmont.

The Lions International Peace Poster Contest is an annual worldwide competition for children 11-13, encouraging them to express their vision of world peace through art, based on this year’s theme: “Lead With Compassion.”

The Larchmont Mamaroneck Lions, will be celebrating its Centennial in 2023 and will continue to focus on supporting existing nonprofit and community service groups by bringing community service leaders together to determine needs, solutions and resources.