PARKS FOUNDATION MOVES

The Westchester Parks Foundation, a 501c3 not-for-profit organization that provides private support to preserve the county’s park system and improve the quality of life has purchased a 6,000-square-foot office building at 104 Smith Ave., in Mount Kisco. The multilevel house, zoned for office space, will be its new headquarters.

“We have been searching for the perfect office space as the organization has grown. Our new building in Mount Kisco provides us with an ideal working environment to house our growing number of employees and continually expanding community volunteer programs that enable us to improve our county parks,” said Joe Stout, executive director, Westchester Parks Foundation.

McCullough, Goldberger & Staudt LLP served as the lead counsel for the transaction, and Sullivan Architecture provided consultation design services.