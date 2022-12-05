OSBORN HONORED AS A ‘BEST NURSING HOME’

The Osborn Pavilion in Rye, New York, has been recognized as a “Best Nursing Home” for 2022-23 by “U.S. News & World Report,” receiving a 5/5 overall rating. It is one of only five skilled nursing facilities in Westchester County to achieve the prestigious designation this year.

U.S. News gives the premier designation of Best Nursing Home only to those organizations that meet or exceed its assessment of key services and consistent performance in quality measures. The Osborn is among the elite 16% of skilled nursing facilities nationally that earned a high-performing rating, the highest possible.

According to Matthew G. Anderson, president and CEO of The Osborn, “We are truly honored that The Osborn Pavilion has once again been ranked by U.S. News & World Report as one of the top nursing homes in our region. This distinction confirms our well-trained and caring staff’s unwavering commitment to deliver the highest-quality services to our residents in skilled nursing as well as throughout the entire Osborn community.”

The short-term rehabilitation rating is based on an assessment of 10 quality measures focusing on staffing, medical outcomes, resident complaints and processes of care. The long-term care rating is based on an assessment of nine quality measures focusing on staffing, medical outcomes, resident complaints, and processes of care. U.S. News used scientific literature review, discussions with industry experts and statistical modeling to select these measures.

The Osborn is a private, nonprofit, continuum of care community, founded in 1908. In addition to residential and health care services on its 56-acre arboretum campus, the organization provides home care services in Westchester and Fairfield counties through Osborn Home Care.