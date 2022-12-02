Cynthia J. Hang an attorney at Jacobowitz & Gubits with a focus on estate planning was recently selected as a 2022 Orange County Rising Star by the Junior League of Orange County. She was presented the award at The Barn at Villa Venezia on Nov. 9. Orange County Rising Stars recognize men and women between the ages of 21 to 41 who have demonstrated outstanding leadership skills in their community, from the public, private, nonprofit or volunteer sectors.

Hand is an active member and current president elect of the Women’s Bar Association of Orange County.