The Orange County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation presented its 14th annual “Holiday Lights in Bloom” program on Nov. 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Arboretum in Thomas Bull Memorial Park in Hamptonburgh. This walk-through program is free and open to the public nightly through Dec. 23. Buses or groups larger than 15 and pets are not permitted. Visit orangecountynyparks.com for more information.