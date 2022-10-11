OPHTHALMOLOGY OFFICE EXPANDS

Hudson Ophthalmology has expanded to Hudson Aesthetics MD and will hold a launch party Thursday, Oct. 20, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at its office at 2050 E. Main St., Suite 1R4, Cortlandt Manor, New York. At this event, Hudson Aesthetics will share its new FDA-approved skin and cosmetic services.

“…At Hudson Aesthetics MD, we are here to create a space where you can envision your beauty and leave feeling like your best. We look forward to the addition of these new services along with our eye care services as we continue to build upon our high standards of patient care,” said Dr. Kerline Marcelin, founder.

Marcelin is a board-certified ophthalmologist, who earned her undergraduate degree from New York University, her medical doctorate from Mount Sinai School of Medicine, and her medical residency at New York University/ Bellevue Medical Center. In addition to her board-certification, Marcelin is certified in aesthetics and procedural medicine for office cosmetics and procedures. In 2010, she formed Hudson Ophthalmology and in 2022 established Hudson Aesthetics MD, an affiliate of Hudson Ophthalmology.

The new skin and cosmetic services provided at the event will include Morpheus8, Forma, Lumecca, Botox and Dermal Fillers. All skin and cosmetic procedures will be performed by Marcelin.

To register, visit HEAestheticslaunch.eventbrite.com, and for more information, contact Kimberly Davis at (914) 218-3968 or email KimberlyD@EventsRemember.com.