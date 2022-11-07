OKTOBERFEST SUPPORT FOR INDIVIDUALS WITH DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES

North East Westchester Special Recreation Inc. in Hawthorne, New York, held its Oktoberfest Celebration on Oct. 15 at the Mount Kisco Country Club in Mount Kisco raising $45,000 to continue its work.

“I would like to thank everyone who attended our Oktoberfest Celebration as we celebrated our organization for its continued work in providing confidence-building experiences for individuals with developmental disabilities,” said Ellie Arnemann, executive director of North East Westchester Special Recreation.

This year’s Oktoberfest Celebration was made possible through the support of: Captain Lawrence Brewing Company, Don Brown Sales Inc., Poten & Partners; Community Sponsors – The Feidelson Family, The Kazazis Family and The Family of Louis Brusco Jost.

North East Westchester Special Recreation, is a nonprofit organization providing the community with therapeutic recreation programs.