OCAC HAS NEW DIRECTOR

Todd Hulet, who brings more than two decades of experience in the arts, education and entertainment fields, has been appointed by the Orange County Arts Council in Goshen, as its new executive director. He most recently led the events and entertainment department during the opening of Legoland New York Resort in Goshen.

Hulet is a member of the Dramatists Guild and serves on the national board of TYA/USA, the leading national organization for the professional field of theater for children and families. He is a champion for young artists and has served as an arts educator for over 20 years. His passion for theater and experience creation comes from a deep appreciation for the wide spectrum of arts mediums and their ability to come together to create powerful moments. As a public speaker and professional development facilitator, he focuses on the intersection of arts’ principles.

Hulet replaces Sarah McKay, who served as OCAC’s executive director from 2018 until August 2022.

In the past, Hulet has played nearly every cabaret venue in New York City, written musicals that toured the country, guided multiple local nonprofit efforts for arts advocacy, served as developmental consultant for arts organizations in six states and designed and executed large-scale corporate events.

The Orange County Arts Council is a private, 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to meeting the growing need for local arts advocacy and serving as a countywide arts resource. A diverse Board of Directors made up of community leaders, business leaders, arts enthusiasts and professional artists oversees the Orange County Arts Council. Many of OCAC programs are designed and implemented by volunteers serving on various committees.