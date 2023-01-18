NWH RECEIVES 2023 WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD

Northern Westchester Hospital (NWH) in Mount Kisco, part of Northwell Health, has been named one of the best hospitals in the nation by the Women’s Choice Award®, a leading referral source for the best in health care. The award signifies that NWH is one of the top health-care providers in the country based on a review of almost 5,000 hospitals. This is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital. NWH was recognized in the areas of bariatric surgery, obstetrics, cancer care, comprehensive breast care, mammogram imaging, minimally invasive surgery, outpatient experience and women’s services.

“On behalf of our entire staff, it’s an honor to be named a top health-care provider in all of these clinical areas,” said Derek Anderson, executive director at Northern Westchester Hospital. “It’s especially rewarding since the award is based upon patient satisfaction in our community and recognizes the excellent care provided by every single member of our staff….”

Founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award, Delia Passi, emphasized that hospitals that earn the Women’s Choice Award as a Best Hospital truly deliver on the care that matters most to women, who make the majority of health-care decisions.

NWH, ranked in “U.S. News & World Report’s Best Regional Hospitals 2022-23” is internationally known as one of the best person-centered hospitals worldwide. The hospital has been awarded the Gold Certification for excellence in Person-Centered Care by Planetree International and is the only hospital to achieve this certification five times. The hospital is also Magnet-designated for nursing excellence, a prestigious and coveted recognition that only one in 10 U.S. health-care organizations qualify to receive.

The Women’s Choice Award for Best Hospitals™ is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that includes relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction and appropriate accreditations.