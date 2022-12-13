NONPROFIT’S FEMALE LEADERS HONORED

The Arc Westchester and Arc Westchester Foundation recently announced that two of its female leaders have been recognized for their excellence in supporting people with developmental disabilities.

Tibi Guzmán, executive director and CEO, The Arc Westchester, was honored with the Executive Excellence Award by The Arc US during its 2022 National Convention. This award is presented annually to a chapter executive director/CEO whose career exemplifies, to the highest degree, fulfillment of the mission, core values and position statements of The Arc. It is the highest honor bestowed by The Arc’s National Council of Executives.

“…The Arc Westchester is a vital resource for people with developmental disabilities and their families, and I am proud to lead a dedicated team of staff who are invested in the health, safety and happiness of these individuals,” said, Guzmán.

Since becoming executive director and CEO, Guzmán has been instrumental in helping the chapter become more data-driven, ensuring the necessary information is available to thrive within an outcome-based system. Her outstanding leadership and commitment to the health, safety and well-being of individuals supported by the organization was vital during Covid-19.

Nancy Patota, executive director, The Arc Westchester Foundation, was honored with the 2022 Outstanding Fundraising Professional Award by the Association of Fundraising Professionals-New York Greater Hudson Valley Chapter.

“The Arc Westchester Foundation is committed to raising funds that enhance quality of life for people with developmental disabilities,”said Patota who directs and coordinates all fundraising and development efforts to support the organization’s programs and services not funded by government sources. In addition, she is responsible for driving charitable giving through individual membership, special events, major/planned giving and corporate and foundation funding.

Founded in 1949, The Arc Westchester is the largest agency in Westchester County supporting children, teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including individuals on the autism spectrum, and their families. The organization’s 850 employees provide more than 2,000 individuals throughout the county with a broad range of innovative and effective programs and services designed to foster independence, productivity and participation in community life. It is a chapter of The Arc USA and The Arc New York.