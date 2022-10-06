A new location in downtown White Plains and a new Executive Director Robin Davies-Small were part of the program on Sept. 20 when Yes She Can celebrated the expansion of its job skills development program for teens and young women with autism and learning disabilities.

“We need to create the climate in our community where we recognize that we have an obligation to our brothers and sisters who have disadvantages. People with disabilities start out on a steep incline. You have to level the ground. Programs like Yes She Can help to do that,” said County Executive George Latimer.

Executive Director Robin Davies-Small shared how Yes She Can started in a living room and as more young women joined, more space was needed. “Now at 10 Church St. not only can we serve more women with autism and learning disabilities in our job skills program, but we can also partner with other organizations that need this wonderful space for their programs,” she said.