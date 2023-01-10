VITAL OPERATIONAL SUPPORT GRANT 

The Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley strengthens the community by helping individuals, businesses and organizations such as Rebuilding Together Dutchess County, which recently received a grant to help support vital needs in the community.

Darcy McCourt, executive director of Rebuilding Together Dutchess County, said, “A generous $2,500 grant from the foundation allows us to make all we do happen behind the scenes.”

The nonprofit was honored to accept the award at the Dutchess County Donor Reception on Dec. 7. Representing Rebuilding Together Dutchess County was Outreach Coordinator Joseph Rivera-Ramos, who said, “We are grateful for all your support and the amazing partnerships we have made over the years to get us here. Let us all continue to make a difference in all our neighbors’ lives.”

Rebuilding Together Dutchess County is entering its 31st year of serving the greater community and is committed to ensuring that neighbors are safe, warm and healthy. Its programs provide qualified, low-income Dutchess County homeowners with critical home repairs at no cost.