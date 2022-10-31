VETERANS MEMORIAL GARDEN GROUND-BREAKING

New York state Senator Shelley B. Mayer and White Plains Mayor Tom Roach recently broke ground on the city’s new Veterans Memorial Garden, which will be located in the publicly accessible green space behind White Plains City Hall.

“I was pleased to provide funding to ensure a dedicated space for White Plains’ USS Maine deck gun. This garden is an excellent addition to City Hall that will allow our residents to connect with our history and the sacrifice of our veterans for many years to come…,” said Mayer.

Roach said, “The Veterans Memorial Garden will serve as a reminder of the heroic men and women who put their lives at risk to protect our freedom. The Veterans Memorial Garden project is a perfect illustration of how strong partnerships and effective intergovernmental collaboration ensure that the quality of life of our residents continues to be enhanced.”

Mayer secured $62,000 in state funding for the construction of the project.