UNIQUE SETTING FOR SPECIAL OCCASIONS

For those looking for an out-of-the-box space for a corporate meeting or a stylish spot for a sophisticated soiree, small-business owner Tyler Gerry has a creative solution. Businesses and families can host any size event at the Tap Room, Fire Room or Outdoor showroom located at Torrison Stone & Garden in Durham, Connecticut.

“Our indoor showrooms are so impeccably appointed, they offer an inviting, cozy spot for any type of gathering,” said Gerry. “We have hosted professional workshops, networking events and retirement/birthday parties, as well as bridal and baby showers.”

Gerry notes the trend of hosting post-holiday season office parties has many organizations looking to book a space after the New Year. Additionally, employers are back to throwing the caliber of holiday parties that were planned pre-pandemic and companies are using their annual party as a morale booster, a toast to surviving Covid-19 and a chance to reunite or even meet coworkers for the first time in person.

The idea to offer Torrison’s spaces for events resulted from the construction of a 10,000-square-foot outdoor showroom in 2019. The initial purpose was to allow customers to see Torrison’s materials utilized in real-life displays. Beautiful gardens and landscaping surround walking paths leading to several different fireplace and firepit areas with seating.

“After we completed the design, we thought it was a great place to host a party,” said Gerry. “We added a pavilion with full kitchen, a pub shed and even a putting green and cornhole boards to offer guests of all ages some fun activities.”

The outdoor space has been in high demand with many businesses and families opting to gather outside due to continued health concerns.

That same year, in response to the explosive popularity of craft breweries, the Torrison Tap Room was built. The rustic paneled 500-square-foot room has a 12-foot bar with stools and garage-style doors that open to a patio area for indoor/outdoor parties in warmer weather. There is also a large conference table, access to keg cooler, coffee/water station and audio/visual setup for presentations.

Last year, Torrison opened the Fire Room to showcase its natural stone veneer fireplace surrounds and immediately started booking events. With leather couches and a grand fireplace, the 1,000-square-foot room has a fully equipped bar/kitchen, Sonos system and audio/visual setup. It’s the ideal setting for any winter celebration.

To make party planning stress-free, Torrison’s event coordinator is available to assist with every detail.

“Hosting events has become an integral part of our operation that we all truly enjoy,” said Gerry. “With our central location and flexible spaces, we encourage anyone who is hosting a special celebration to come for a tour.”

An award-winning landscape construction company specializing in stone and landscape design, installation and maintenance of patios, fire pits, walls, walkways and pool scapes using a wide selection of natural stones and pavers, Torrison Stone & Garden, since 2000, has worked with homeowners across Connecticut to improve upon and create outdoor living spaces that set the bar for the industry. Its indoor and outdoor showrooms are located at 422 Main St. in Durham.